John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.40 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

NYSE JBT traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. 129,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,071. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.80.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

