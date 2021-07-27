John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.30 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

