John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.60. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 81,313 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 114,310 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

