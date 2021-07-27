Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.36. The stock had a trading volume of 474,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.31. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

