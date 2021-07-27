Joseph Levin Sells 25,444 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.18. 1,420,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,586. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

