JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €52.60 ($61.88) and last traded at €51.50 ($60.59). Approximately 16,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.20 ($60.24).

JST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JOST Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.20 ($73.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $767.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is €52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

