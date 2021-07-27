JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.23 ($148.51).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €108.49. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

