JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€54.40” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Jul 27th, 2021

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.40 ($64.00) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of SHL opened at €54.48 ($64.09) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €54.52 ($64.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €49.84.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

