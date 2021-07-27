JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€54.40” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.40 ($64.00) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of SHL opened at €54.48 ($64.09) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €54.52 ($64.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €49.84.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

