JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Telekom Austria stock remained flat at $$16.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.24. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

