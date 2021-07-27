JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HLTOY remained flat at $$8.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78.
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.