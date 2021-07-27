JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY remained flat at $$8.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

