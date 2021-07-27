Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:JGHHY opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

