Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 4,886,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

