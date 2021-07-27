Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.