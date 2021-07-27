Jupiter Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1.08 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 113.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

