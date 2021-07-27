Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CFO Douglas O. Mckinnon Sells 75,000 Shares

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CFO Douglas O. Mckinnon sold 75,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 1,851,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

