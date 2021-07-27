Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Insider Sells $418,500.00 in Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) insider Richard A. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $418,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JUPW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,227. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

