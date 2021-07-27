Kadena (KDA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $801,778.00

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $42.77 million and $801,778.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00126875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.00 or 0.99735618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00808331 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,392,392 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

