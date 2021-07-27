KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.78

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and traded as high as $81.03. KBC Group shares last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 1,481 shares traded.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

