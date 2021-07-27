KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 214,196 shares during the period. KBR makes up 4.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of KBR worth $29,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

