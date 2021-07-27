Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Coverage Initiated at Eight Capital

Research analysts at Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KELTF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.