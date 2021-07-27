KeyCorp Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $280.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target has a 12-month low of $121.82 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 68.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.