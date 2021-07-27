KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.51

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $9,916.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00126875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.00 or 0.99735618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00808331 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,965 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

