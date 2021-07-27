KickToken [new] Price Reaches $0.0102 (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $1.08 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00805727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00132144 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,665,436 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

