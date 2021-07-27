Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 5.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.04. 19,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,594,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $567,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 761.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

