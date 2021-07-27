Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post sales of $37.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.80 million and the lowest is $37.26 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $155.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

