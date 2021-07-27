Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 132.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 161,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 796,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

