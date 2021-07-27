Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.44. The stock had a trading volume of 301,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.90 and a 1 year high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

