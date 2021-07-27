Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,598 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 57.1% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $163.47. 201,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,983. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.87. The company has a market cap of $258.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

