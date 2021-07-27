Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,475 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.85. 72,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,439. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

