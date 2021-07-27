Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 302.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 209,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.42. 127,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

