Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 221,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

