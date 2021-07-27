Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $3,567,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.29. 128,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,342. The company has a market capitalization of $453.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

