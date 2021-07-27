Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,170 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 119,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

