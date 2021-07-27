Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,420 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.59. 40,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

