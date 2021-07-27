Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,813 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.24. 236,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $293.67 and a 52 week high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.