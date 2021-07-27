Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.50.

LMT traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,000. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

