Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,245. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

