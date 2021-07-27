Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,531 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. 7,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

