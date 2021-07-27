Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.61. 7,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 333,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $996.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,068,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,191 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,007.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 130,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

