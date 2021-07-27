Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Trading Up 3.3%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.53 and last traded at $176.69. Approximately 4,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 96,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.