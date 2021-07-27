Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

KGX opened at €90.20 ($106.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €89.30. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

