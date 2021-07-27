Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €113.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of KGX traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.20 ($106.12). The company had a trading volume of 110,783 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €89.30. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

