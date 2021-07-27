KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

KIO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

