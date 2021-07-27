KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report $37.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $40.10 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $36.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $149.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $158.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.67 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $161.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

