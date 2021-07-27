KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Sells $36,644.80 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $36,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,848.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

