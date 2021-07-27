KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Sells $74,736.96 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 12,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $74,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

KLXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

