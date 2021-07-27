KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $24.68

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $26.01. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 888 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNBE. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

