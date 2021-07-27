Knowles (KN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

