Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $87.61 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Komodo has a total market cap of $87.61 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00120329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00143717 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007215 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,945,967 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

