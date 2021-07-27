Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.
KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Kontoor Brands stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.
In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
